NTMA to hold bond auctions in February and March

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Monday it will hold two bond auctions and one sale of short-term debt by the end of March.

The State’s debt agency will hold bond auctions on February 9th and March 9th, subject to market conditions, and a Treasury Bills auction on March 16th.

The auction schedule’s publication comes after the NTMA sold €4 billion of 20-year bonds last week, completing 44 per cent of the minimum debt-raising target it has set for this year of between €9 billion and €13 billion.