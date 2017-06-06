NTMA to beat minimum funding target before UK vote

The State’s debt office plans to sell €1 billion of bonds on Thursday, surpassing its minimum full-year funding target a day before the UK election, as polls indicate the gap is narrowing between the two main parties.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) plans to auction bonds due in 2026 and 2045 in the upcoming auction, it said in a statement.

The agency has already sold almost €8.35 billion of bonds so far in 2017 of a full-year targeted range of between €9 billion and €13 billion, leaving it well positioned ahead of potential market volatility following the UK vote.

The debt sale is also occurring against the backdrop of the State seeking to sell a 25 per cent stake in AIB in the coming weeks in order to recover up to a further €3 billion of the bank’s €20.8 billion bailout bill. The bank has paid back €3.3 bilion of capital, but when interest, dividends and guarantee fees are included, total payments are in the region of €6.8 billion.