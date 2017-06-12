NTMA to auction €500m of Treasury Bills this week

The National Treasury Management Agency plans to issue €500 million of short-term debt on Thursday.

The State’s debt agency will sell the so-called Treasury Bills, which are due to mature in 12 months’ time, by way of an auction on Thursday morning, it said in a statement.

Last week, the NTMA sold €1 billion of long-term bonds, bringing the total amount of such debt raised so far this year to €9.35 billion. Its full year target is between €9 billion and €13 billion.