NTMA sells €1.25bn of debt as investors eye French vote

The State’s debt management office sold €1.25 billion of bonds on Wednesday, meaning it has completed more than 85 per cent of its minimum full-year target as debt investors keep a cautious eye on the upcoming French presidential election.

The National Treasury Management Agency sold €700 million of debt that matures in 2026, priced to carry a market interest rate - or yield - of 0.936 per cent, and €500 million of 2023 bonds, which were priced to yield 0.2 per cent.

Investor demand for the 2026 bonds amounted to 1.6 times the amount of bonds on offer, compared to a ratio of 1.7 for the last auction of similar securities in March.

The debt sale occurred against the backdrop of a flurry of debt auctions by euro-area countries, with traders saying that investors are being cautious against the backdrop of rising political and diplomatic tensions globally.

France is the main focus for European investors, with far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon rising in polls to join far-right and anti-European Union candidate Marine Le Pen among the contenders for the presidency ahead of first-round voting on April 23rd.

The NTMA has now issued €7.75 billion of bonds so far this year, out of a full-year targeted range of between €9 billion and €13 billion.

“The NTMA remains well ahead of schedule regarding funding for 2017,” said Ryan McGrath, head of fixed-income strategy at Cantor Fitzgerald in Dublin. “The Irish macro-economic backdrop continues to be very favourable,” he said, noting that the Department of Finance upgraded its economic forecasts this week and is now targeting 4.3 per cent gross domestic growth this year followed by 3.7 per cent expansion in 2018.

Elsewhere, Italy, Portugal and Germany are in the bond markets today, with analysts at Japanese bank Mizuho noting that there was lukewarm demand for debt sold by the Netherlands and Austria on Tuesday.