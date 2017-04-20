NTMA raises more than €600m through inflation-linked bond

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has raised €609.5 million through the launch of its first-ever inflation-linked bond.

Inflation-linked bonds typically address a different source of investor demand from the fixed-rate bonds that have previously been issued by the agency. As such the issue is part of the NTMA’s strategy to spread the base of investors in Irish debt.

The interest payments and principal repayment will be linked to the Eurostat Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland, excluding tobacco. HICP measures the average change over time in the prices paid by households for a specific, regularly updated basket of consumer goods and services.

The annual coupon on the 23-year bond is 0.25 per cent. This is the yield excluding inflation and the overall nominal return will depend on the rate of inflation in the years ahead.

The bond, which was as issued as a private placement under the NTMA’s Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme, will mature in April 2040. This is the NTMA’s first private placement under the programme since the 100-year bond in April last year.

The NTMA said demand for the bond, which was executed through Davy, came from investors who have Irish inflation-linked liabilities.

“Diversifying the pool of capital available to Ireland by investor type, geography and product is a core part of the NTMA’s funding strategy. This is reflected in today’s issuance which allows Ireland to source funding from a broader spectrum of investors,” said Frank O’Connor, the agency’s director of funding and debt management.