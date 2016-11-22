Northern Ireland’s knowledge economy to create 80,000 jobs

Northern Ireland’s knowledge economy now employs one in every eleven people locally and is on track to create 80,000 jobs by 2030, latest industry figures show.

The 2016 Knowledge Economy (KE) Report, launched in Belfast on Tuesday, highlights that Northern Ireland has the second fastest growing knowledge economy in the UK just behind Scotland.

During 2016 it supported 435 new business start ups while spending on research and development hit record levels.

The KE Report, which is complied by Connect at Catalyst Inc - a non-profit body which supports and fosters entrepreneurs - shows that the local KE accounts for 85 per cent of all sales, worth £5 billion last year, outside of Northern Ireland

Currently nearly 39,500 people work in the KE but Connect estimates that, including indirect jobs, it has the potential to support 160,000 jobs in Northern Ireland by 2030.

Steve Orr, director of Connect at Catalyst Inc, said people employed in the KE in the North earn one third above the average wage and are also more productive.

The KE Report also outlines that for every person employed in the KE nearly one other full time job is created elsewhere in different sectors.

Mr Orr believes the knowledge economy offers Northern Ireland a future “where ideas are the new linen, software development, the new shipbuilding and brainpower our new muscle” and he says that although the North’s KE is export intensive most of its sales are outside the European Union so it will be less exposed to any Brexit fallout.

He believes this creates additional opportunities for the North which Mr Orr says has developed a well-earned reputation for success in critical KE areas which in turn is helping to secure new investment.

“We are an acknowledged international leader in cyber security research, expertise that has led to the creation locally of more than 1000 jobs in the last three years, with more in the pipeline, in effect leading to the creation of a new business cluster in Northern Ireland, involving more than 30 companies,” he added.

But the KE Report also highlights that the North now needs to boost knowledge economy activity at a rate that is faster than its competitors and convert this into economic outcomes that equal employment and wage growth.

Among the recommendations contained in the latest report is that Northern Ireland should focus on becoming “world-class in research and development in specialist clusters of healthcare, cyber security and data analytics as well as advanced engineering”. It is also advocating that the local education system is “aligned” to meet the requirements of a knowledge intensive economy.