Noonan defends move to phase out USC over next five budgets

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has defended Government plans to phase out the universal social charge (USC).

Addressing the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight, he said the tax was introduced as an emergency measure during the financial crisis and now that the emergency had passed it should be gradually removed.

Mr Noonan said it would take at least five budgetary cycles up to fully eliminate the charge, which currently generates €4 billion in tax receipts for the exchequer, roughly a quarter of the total personal tax yield.

He said the upcoming budget would again focus on reducing the USC’s impact on low and middle-income people.

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane said, however, that a range of organisations, both domestic and international, had raised concerns about the potential erosion of the tax base from removing the USC.

He cited a number of sources which suggested the Government’s plan was regressive and costly, while noting that employers’ group Ibec and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions were both against the move.

“Given the pressure we have on public services, do you accept that now is the time to maybe re-evaluate the phasing out or abolishing the USC,” he asked the minister.

Mr Noonan said there was agreement among most of the political parties that the tax needed to be removed, and these opinions were reflected in the programme for government.

“The opinions of political parties at election time was that USC needed to be reduced; that it was an emergency tax brought in at a particular time and now that the emergency is over work should continue to phase it out,” he said.

The USC, which was introduced in 2011 to replace the income and health levies, is considered one of the the big drivers of high effective tax rates for Ireland’s squeezed middle-income earners.

In the past six budgets the entry point to the USC system has changed three times, while the usc bands have changed twice.

In Budget 2016, the 2 per cent, 4 per cent and 7 per cent usc rates were reduced to 1 per cent, 3 per cent and 5.5 per cent respectively, while the latter two bands also changed. The 8 per cent rate remained for those earning over €70,044, however.

The changes removed 42,500 lower income earners from the tax net by increasing the usc entry point to €13,001.