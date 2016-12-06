‘No economic reason for NI to stay in EU if UK leaves’

Northern Ireland would not benefit from staying in the EU single market if the rest of the UK leaves, according to an analysis from the Nevin Economic Research Institute.

The think tank says the increasing likelihood of a ‘hard Brexit’ is already having an impact on the local economy through the reduction in the value of sterling. It expects this to feed into domestic inflation next year, which will likely rise to 2.7 per cent.

“Upward pressure on wages and increased input costs more generally will eventually erode Northern Ireland’s current advantage in cross border trade and exports more generally,” the institute says.

It said the UK leaving the customs union represented “a more immediate and direct threat to trade” in the North.

“Rules of origin procedures will lead to increased bureaucracy for firms in Northern Ireland and will inevitably lead to the reestablishment of customs checks on the land border with the Republic of Ireland,” it said.

The institute said there was an economic case to be made for the North staying in the customs union, however it added that this would inevitably lead to checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

“Outside of the customs union the Northern Ireland Executive should seek a regional presence for Department for International Trade in order to provide support for firms engaged in cross-border and EU trade,” it said.

The organisation said if the UK seeks access to the Single Market through equivalence arrangements the Northern Ireland Executive should seek additional powers in product and market regulation to maintain optimal arrangements for both EU and GB trade.

“Overall a hard Brexit is likely to be more economically disruptive for Northern Ireland. Remaining within the Single Market and most importantly the Customs Union would be the optimal situation,” the institute said.