No change as ECB holds rate at zero

As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) has kept its main interest rate unchanged at zero. The ECB made the announcement at 12.45 on Thursday.

In a statement, the ECB said it continues to expect the key ECB interest rates “to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases”.

With regards to policy measures, the ECB confirmed that its monthly asset purchases of € 80 billion will run until the end of March 2017, “or beyond”, if necessary, and in any case until it sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim.

ECB President Mario Draghi is set to outline the decision at a press conference later this afternoon.