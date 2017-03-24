NI to avoid recession but to be poorest performing part of UK

Northern Ireland is likely to avoid tripping into a recession in 2018 but growth rates could slump to 0.9 per cent - down from 1.2 per cent this year, according to latest forecasts.

In its UK Economic Outlook published on Friday business advisers PwC warns that the North will be the poorest performing part of the UK next year because of a combination of factors and an expected slowdown in consumer spending.

In addition David Armstrong, PwC partner in Northern Ireland, also believes that investment intentions in the North could be dented by a combination of factors not least “uncertainty over the region’s budgetary position and a lack of clarity around a post-Brexit border”.

Northern Ireland had been scheduled to introduce a new lower rate of corporation tax in April 2018 in a bid to lure additional inward investors to locate and create new jobs.

But the ongoing political stalemate has placed the time table for the introduction of the rate in some doubt.

Meanwhile PwC’s Gross Value Added (GVA) growth predictions for 2018 currently place Northern Ireland behind Scotland which is predicted to have growth of 1.1 per cent, Wales 1.2 per cent and dramatically behind the UK average of 1.4 per cent.

Mr Armstrong said: “The forecast slowdown in overall UK growth in 2018 is attributable to an overall downturn in business investment driven by continued uncertainty surrounding the negotiations to leave the EU. We also expect a softening of jobs growth and a squeeze on real household spending power from rising inflation, which could reach around 3 per cent in 2018.

“But somewhat stronger net exports, helped by the weaker pound, should dampen the scale of the fall in overall GDP growth this year.”

He says given the “considerable uncertainties” that exist Northern Ireland firms should stress test their business and investment plans against a range of potential economic scenarios, including the as yet unknown Brexit implications.

PwC is forecasting that in general consumer spending growth will stall in the UK on the back of slower jobs growth and a weaker pound which has pushed up import prices all of which is likely to make everyday life more expensive in the North next year.