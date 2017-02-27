New data shows earnings rose in 2016

Average weekly earnings rose by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, up to €716.07, new figures show, although there were large variations in earnings across sectors.

According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, average weekly earnings were €716.07 in Q4 2016, a rise of 0.6 per cent from € 712.02 one year earlier. Average hourly earnings rose by 1.1 per cent between Q4 2015 and Q4 2016, rising from €21.92 to €22.16.

Tech workers earn the most, the survey shows, with average weekly earnings of € 1,063.3, followed by those working in the financial, insurance and real estate sector, at € 1,021.00.

On the other hand, workers in tourism and food sector earned the lowest average weekly wage, of just €339.66, followed by workers in arts and entertainment (€ 474.97).

The greatest increase, of 5.4 per cent, was reported in the professional, scientific and technical activities sector, where average weekly earnings rose from € 829.03 to € 874.13. Wages fell however in the education, and human health and social work sectors, down from 1.2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. Workers across the public sector also saw their wages fall, down by 0.7 per cent, from € 927.83 to € 921.74 in the year to Q4 2016.