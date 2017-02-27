New data shows earnings rose in 2016
Tech workers earn the highest average weekly wage but wages are falling in education and health
Tech workers earn the most, the survey shows, with average weekly earnings of € 1,063.3, followed by those working in the financial, insurance and real estate sector, at € 1,021.00.
Average weekly earnings rose by 0.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2016, up to €716.07, new figures show, although there were large variations in earnings across sectors.
According to figures from the Central Statistics Office, average weekly earnings were €716.07 in Q4 2016, a rise of 0.6 per cent from € 712.02 one year earlier. Average hourly earnings rose by 1.1 per cent between Q4 2015 and Q4 2016, rising from €21.92 to €22.16.
On the other hand, workers in tourism and food sector earned the lowest average weekly wage, of just €339.66, followed by workers in arts and entertainment (€ 474.97).
The greatest increase, of 5.4 per cent, was reported in the professional, scientific and technical activities sector, where average weekly earnings rose from € 829.03 to € 874.13. Wages fell however in the education, and human health and social work sectors, down from 1.2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. Workers across the public sector also saw their wages fall, down by 0.7 per cent, from € 927.83 to € 921.74 in the year to Q4 2016.