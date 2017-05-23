Nearly 20,000 jobs created in first three months of 2017

Employment growth in the Irish economy is continuing to accelerate with official figures indicating that nearly 20,000 jobs were created in the first three months of the year.

According to the latest Quarterly National Household Survey (QNHS), employment grew by 3.5 per cent or 68,600 to 2.04 million in the 12 months to the first quarter of 2017.

This represented the 18th successive quarter showing an annual increase in employment.

On a quarterly basis, employment grew by 19,300 in the first quarter of 2017, following an increase of 16,800 in the previous quarter.

The survey is considered the most accurate barometer of conditions in the labour market.

It shows that employment increased in 11 of the 14 sectors assessed by the survey.

The largest rate of increase were recorded in the information and communication sector, which saw employment rise by 7,500 or 8.8 per cent.

In the construction sector, employment rose by 8.5 per cent or 11,100.

The QNHS also showed there were 146,200 people classified as unemployed in the State in the first quarter of 2017, following an annual decrease 33,200 or 18.5 per cent.

As a result, the Republic’s headline rate of unemployment was put at 6.4 per cent, which represents a slight upward revision on the recent monthly data.

Having had one of the highest rates of unemployment in Europe only a few years ago, the Republic’s jobless rate is now significantly below the euro area average of 9.5 per cent.