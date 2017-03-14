Nama’s sale strategy for Project Eagle ‘seriously deficient’

The National Asset Managment Agency’s sales strategy for its Northern Ireland property loans portfolio known as Project Eagle, was “seriously deficient”, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has said.

Project Eagle was the name given to Nama’s Northern Ireland property loans portfolio, which it sold in April 2014 to Cerberus, a US company, for about €1.6 billion.

The PAC started investigating the sale of the Project Eagle loans following a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) which said Nama could have lost about £190 million (€216 million) on the £1.2 billion sale.

Nama has strongly disputed this, but the committee has broadly backed the C&AG report’s conclusion.

It said the sale of Project Eagle was not a well-designed process and that Nama has been unable to demonstrate that it got value for money for the Irish State in relation to the price achieved.

The committee said key elements of the sales strategy were influenced by US company Pimco, which made the initial approach to Nama for the portfolio.

Project Eagle, has been mired in controversy over claims that business and political figures were to benefit from the deal.

Pimco, left the auction in early 2014 after telling Nama it had discussed paying former agency adviser Frank Cushnahan, Belfast solicitors Tughans and US lawyers Brown Rudnick a £15 million success fee between them.

The successful bidder, US vulture fund Cerberus, hired Tughans and Brown Rudnick after Pimco’s exit and paid them £15 million.

According to the public affairs committee, Nama’s failure to effect Mr Frank Cushnahan’s removal from its advisory committee, following his disclosures in relation to provision of consultancy services on behalf of a number of Nama’s Northern Irish debtors, “was a failure of corporate governance”.

Other aspects of the Project Eagle sale are being investigated by the US department of justice, the US securities and exchange commission, and the UK national crime agency.