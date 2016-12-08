Most variable mortgage holders could save by switching

As many as 80 per cent of borrowers currently on standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages could save money today by switching to alternative products, according to the Central Bank.

Speaking at a session of the joint committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform on Thursday, Ed Sibley, director of institutions at the Central Bank, noted that the level of switching by mortgage customers has more than halved in recent years, from a high of 20 per cent to 8 per cent currently.

“Switching has collapsed in recent years, partly due to the high level of trackers and also because of the level of differentiation in the market,” he said.

“The vast majority of SVR borrowers in positive and negative equity could benefit from either switching to another provider or to another product with the same provider,” Mr Sibley said.

Benefits of switching

Mr Sibley agreed that consumers needed to be reminded of the benefits of switching.

“The more people who start to switch, the less the ability the banks will have to differentiate between new borrowers and existing,” he said.

The average standard variable mortgage rate in Ireland is currently 3.6 per cent in Ireland, while the figure across the euro zone is 2 per cent. However, the governor of the Central Bank, Philip Lane, recently ruled out any legislation to curtail interest rates, arguing that it could deter potential market entrants and change the nature of the market as banks focus on “super-safe” customers.

A 2015 survey from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) showed that just 2 per cent of mortgage holders have actually switched in the past five years.

Appearing before the committee to discuss the Central Bank Variable Rate Mortgages Bill, which was proposed by Fianna Fáil and passed in the Dáil without a vote earlier this year, Mr Sibley refused to say whether variable rate consumers here were being actively discrimnated against.

Noting the difference in rates, he said the mortgage market in Ireland was considerably different to that elsewhere in the euro zone.

“If we look at the levels of default in Ireland they are up to ten times higher than elsewhere... Credit risk in Ireland is very elevated,” he said.

The Central Bank Variable Rate Mortgages bill, which is intended to tackle excessively high rates, was supported by Sinn Féin, Labour, People Before Profit-AAA, the Social Democrats and some Independents.

However, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has previously described the bill as being “seriously flawed”.

Improvements

Mr Sibley said that the situation for mortgage borrowers had improved somewhat in recent years as more lenders begin to offer alternative products.

“There is an ability for borrowers to save money on their mortgage today. Eighty per cent could swap today and save tens of thousands on the cost of their loans,” he said.

Speaking before the committee, Mr Sibley said that while the mortgage market is recovering it is still suffering the effects of the economic crisis that best Ireland.

“Mortgage arrears have fallen for 12 successive quarters and by 43 per cent for peak, with more than 120,000 mortgage holders having their loans restructured,” he said.

“Nonetheless, mortgage lending is evidently riskier in Ireland than other euro zone countries,” Mr Sibley added.