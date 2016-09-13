Mortgage arrears fall for 12th consecutive quarter

The number of residential mortgages in arrears has declined for the 12th consecutive quarter, according to the latest figures from the Central Bank.

A total of 82,092, which corresponds to 11 per cent of all residential mortgages, were in arrears at the end of the second quarter of 2016, down 4.5 per cent on the previous three-month period.

There were 57,571 owner-occupier mortgages in arrears for 90 days or more at the end of of June, equivalent to 8 per cent of residential accounts.

This marked a 3.6 per cent decline on the previous quarter and the 11th successive quarterly reduction.

The figures show the level of arrears in all categories of maturity, including over 720 days’ category, declined during the period.

The long-term arrears category, often viewed as the most problematic, recorded a fourth consecutive decline, having fallen for the first time in the third quarter of 2015.

The figures also show 120, 614 residential mortgage accounts were classified as restructured at the end of June.

Of these restructured accounts, 88 per cent were deemed to be meeting the terms of their current restructure arrangement, the highest level since the series began.

The largest increases in restructures were again recorded in the categories of arrears capitalisation and permanent split mortgages.

In the buy-to-let segment of the market, arrears over 90 days decreased by 2.5 per cent during the second quarter.

At the end of June, there were 14,828 buy-to-let accounts in arrears over 720 days, with an outstanding balance of €4.4 billion, equivalent to 18 per cent of the total outstanding balance on all buy-to-let mortgage accounts.

There was, however, an increase of 1 per cent in the number of buy-to-let L accounts where a rent receiver was appointed, following a decline of 5 per cent in the previous quarter.