Mortgage approvals up 50% despite lending rules

Mortgage approvals rose strongly in August, as the Central Bank’s restrictive lending rules did not appear to deter putative home buyers seeking loan approval for the autumn selling season. However commentators fear that shrinking supply means that there are now too many buyers chasing too few homes.

In August, some € 595 million in mortgages were approved, up by 50 per cent on the same month of 2015. In the three months ending August 2016, a total of 3,411 mortgages were approved, at a value of € 682 million. This was the highest volume, and value, of mortgage approvals, including purchase mortgage approvals, since the series began in January 2011. On a year-on-date basis, approvals of € 4.4 billion are now 17 per cent ahead of 2015, following a slow start to 2016.

The number of approvals rose by 25.7 per cent on an annual basis, while the value of approvals rose by 37.2 per cent. However, on a year-to-date basis, growth is more modest, with purc hase volumes up by only 0.7 per cent and values up by 5.5 per cent.

The average value of mortgages fell in the three months ending August 2016, but has been rising strongly during 2016. The average FTB and mover-purchase value remained above € 240,000 and € 190,000, respectively.

At the weekend the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Sharon Donnery, indicated a reluctance on the part of the regulator to change its strict rules on mortgage lending and warned that adopting a “fine tuning” approach could lead to financial instability.

Fianna Fáil finance spokesperson, Michael McGrath said he was “disappointed” by Ms Donnery’s comments, as the rules are “denying many families the opportunity to trade up to a more suitable home.”

Supply

But while home buyers are getting mortgage approval in greater numbers, it does not necessarily follow through that they will go ahead with a property purchase, particularly given shrinking supply. The number of homes listed for sale on MyHome for example, was close to a historic low at 23,500 in June 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The worry is that growing numbers of buyers are now chasing too few homes, with numbers of properties listed for sale falling and weak housing construction,” Davy economist Conall MacCoille says.

First-time buyers

Approvals among first-time buyers (FTB) grew strongly, up by 22.8 per cent year-on-year, with some 1,640 mortgages approved. This means that FTBs now account for almost half (48%) of all mortgage market activity

Those trading up also sought approval in greater numbers, with annual growth of 25 per cent, bringing approvals up to 1,120. Combined, FTBs and trader uppers accounted for some 86 per cent of the value and 81 per cent of the volume of mortgage approvals.

Switchers

Yet again the figures show an increase in the number of homeowners looking to switch mortgage provider to avail of more competitive rates. Re-mortgage activity soared - albeit from a low base - by more than 100 per cent during the year, or by almost 8 per cent in the month, with 264 re-mortgages approved, up from 128 in August 2015. Re-mortgages now account for 7.7 per cent of all mortgages approved during the month, while the figures also point to strong growth in top-ups, with homeowners topping up their mortgage, perhaps to finance a home renovation project.