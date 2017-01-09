More than 200,000 people working at EI-backed firms

More than 200,000 people are now employed in Enterprise Ireland-backed firms, a record level for the agency.

In its latest annual report, the agency said a total of 19,244 new jobs were created last year. This translates into a net increase of 9,117 new roles once job losses are deducted.

This is down slightly on last year when there were 21,118 new roles created leading to 10,169 net jobs.

Almost two-thirds of these new jobs in 2016 were outside Dublin, with all regions recording increases in employment.

Digital technology, construction and fintech were the key performing sectors.

The agency also announced an ambitious target to create 60,000 new jobs over the next three years and the value of exports by €5 billion a year.

Despite global economic challenges, Enterprise Ireland said it attributesd the strong performance by Irish businesses over the last three years to an improving entrepreneurial climate for start-ups, dynamic Irish companies innovating and scaling up in key sectors such as food, fintech, business process outsourcing, non-food manufacturing, ICT and construction.

“We aim to build on this success and ensure that Irish enterprise is well positioned to continue to succeed globally particularly in the context of Brexit,” chief executive Julie Sinnamon said.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor said despite global economic challenges in 2016, job creation by Irish companies remained strong.

“As these results show, Irish companies have an unparalleled capacity to create jobs in towns and cities right around the country with almost two thirds of the new jobs created outside Dublin,” she said.

“The fact that over 130,000 of those 201,000 jobs are outside of Dublin is significant.Every region has benefited from these results,” she said.