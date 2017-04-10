Michael Noonan upgrades economic growth forecast to 4.3% for 2017

Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said on Monday the Irish economy is projected to grow by 4.3 per cent this year. Back in October, the Department of Finance had projected annual growth of 3.5 per cent.

With the country having added 212,000 jobs since 2012, Mr Noonan said his department now sees a further 55,000 jobs being created in 2017.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Central Bank and European Investment Bank in Dublin on Monday, Mr Noonan said his department is now forecasting 3.7 per cent gross domestic product growth for 2018.

The new projections will be presented to Government on Tuesday under the draft Stability Programme Update.

Mr Noonan said the main external risks facing Ireland include the impact of Brexit, the “new direction of policy in the US”, and the growing issue of “populism in Europe”.