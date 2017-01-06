Mergers watchdog rules on 70 deals

Competition regulators ruled on 70 mergers in the Republic in 2016, according to a review published on Friday.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said that 67 mergers were notified to it last year while it issued 70 determinations during 2016.

Among the bigger deals that it cleared was the €10 billion Paddy Power Betfair merger, which the Irish bookie notified to it late in 2015.

The commission was notified of five media mergers, including Independent News and Media’s bids for Greer Publications and the Anglo Celt, and Liberty Global’s purchase of UTV Ireland.

It cleared 65 transactions within 30 working days, the maximum allowed for a phase-one investigation; four required an extended phase-one inquiry; and one merger, waste company Panda Green’s takeover of Greenstar, went to a more detailed phase-two investigation.

Both that deal and the Bon Secours takeover of Barringtons Hospital in Limerick were cleared subject to conditions.