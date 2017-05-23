Maybe it is time to appoint a minister for Brexit

Leo Varadkar is the clear favourite to be the next leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach, and so his policy platform published on Monday deserves close attention.

Varadkar emphasises that this is not a fully-fledged policy programme, yet it does point to areas he would change the policies driven by Enda Kenny as Taoiseach and Michael Noonan as Minister for Finance.

There are important differences here. Varadkar – and, indeed, Coveney – have signalled a move away from the Fine Gael obsession of cutting the USC, and this is no harm. And both have committed to boosting capital investment spending.

Towards the end of Varadkar’s document are also some interesting suggestions on how the Government is organised and run. The first is that he favours the appointment of a minister for Brexit. The risk is that this is the traditional Irish bureaucratic solution to a problem – appoint a new minister or a new quango to tackle it.

Given the scale of the Brexit challenge there is, however, surely a case for some central approach to driving the national response. It would be the responsibility of the new Taoiseach to ensure that this was a meaningful ministry with real power. The risk is that the new minister would be struggling for a role and elbowing the existing people working on Brexit in the Departments of the Taoiseach, Finance and Foreign Affairs.

Varadkar also promises a more European-style approach to government, drawing more on expertise in the private sector and allowing for more movement between business and government in terms of personnel.

It is not the first time this has been suggested, and there are barriers, but it should not be impossible. Particularly in the face of the challenge of Brexit, an imaginative approach could allow for the public sector to draw in expertise, either on a full-time basis or to use those with particular expertise on a consultative basis.

One of the real problems in the run-up to the financial crisis was the closed nature of public administration in Ireland, and its unwillingness or inability to tap outside advice in areas like the vulnerability of the financial sector.

It would be rather dumb to make the same mistake a second time with Brexit looming.