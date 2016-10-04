May’s decision puts new focus on Budget 2017

‘Hard Brexit’ creates very significant uncertainty for Irish economy and businesses

British prime minister Theresa May: her decision to name a date for the triggering of article 50 puts a new focus on next week’s budget. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

British prime minister Theresa May: her decision to name a date for the triggering of article 50 puts a new focus on next week’s budget. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

 

The decision of British prime minister Theresa May to name a date for the triggering of article 50 puts a new focus on next week’s budget.

With sterling falling in response – and expected to remain weak, if probably volatile – the Government here is under pressure to respond. What can it do?

One thing it can do is follow the old medical maxim of not doing any harm. In this context it seems a nailed on certainty that the 9 per cent VAT rate for tourism will remain in place.

There has been debate about this, and about the extent to which gains are being passed on to tourists. But with the sector creating jobs, and vulnerable to a fall in the value of sterling which may reduce British visitors, the VAT rate will be held.

The second strategy is to avoid any moves in the budget to impose new costs on businesses, or to hike the tax burden. There may not be much room to cut taxes, but the Government needs to avoid upping any taxes in a way that damages competitiveness.

And in the months ahead, it needs to conduct a thorough audit on the way the State and its agencies impose costs on businesses – and act to reduce these where possible.

Some kind of “hard” Brexit now looks likely, pushing Britain outside the EU single market and the customs unions. This means tariffs – special important taxes – are likely to apply on trade in many areas.

This move on trade and the UK’s determination to control immigration could lead to pressures to reinstate Border controls on the island of Ireland.

In short, very significant uncertainty now faces the Irish economy and businesses and it will go on for some years.

Britain first has to negotiate its exit and then new terms of trade with Britain. Some interim arrangements will have to be agreed because the exit talks are likely to finish several years before new trade terms are finalised.

Hard Brexit needs not necessarily mean hard times for Ireland, but it does bring a whole new set of complex and difficult challenges and questions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.