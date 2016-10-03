Manufacturing growth slows as firms remain cautious

Manufacturing activity expanded again last month, albeit at a slower rate amid growing uncertainty over Brexit.

Investec’s headline purchasing managers’ index (PMI) softened slightly to 51.3 in September from 51.7 previous month, but remained above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

The sub-index for new orders rose for a second successive month but at slower rate of expansion with more than 24 per cent of panellists reporting a rise.

New export orders index returned to growth after two months of declines, with anecdotal evidence pointing to signs of improving global demand.

On a negative note, the sub-index for employment ended a 39-month sequence of expansion. The rate of decline here was only minimal, however.

The report noted that some panellists indicated that departing staff had not been replaced, while others reported lowering staffing levels in response to recent weakness in new orders.

The backlogs of work index also showed a ninth successive monthly depletion in outstanding business.

“We would not be too optimistic about the prospect for a near term return to job creation,” Investec economist Philip O’Sullivan said.

“All in all, the above does little to change our narrative from the previous month, namely that working capital management -joined in September by a more cautious approach to hiring - points to well-founded caution on the part of Irish manufacturers as we head into the year end,” he added.