Manufacturing activity picks up despite caution in sector

Irish manufacturing activity strengthened in August despite the unsettled international backdrop stemming from Brexit.

However, the latest monthly barometer noted that manufacturers remained cautious about the near-term outlook.

Investec’s headline purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose from 50.2 to 51.7 in August, staying above the 50 line that separates growth from contraction.

There was a welcome return to growth in the new orders index following the contraction in July – the first in three years.

However, the report noted the growth here was only slight, with roughly three-quarters of panellists signalling either unchanged or lower customer demand.

The sub-index for new export orders contracted for the third time in the past four months, with some panellists reporting a drop in new work from UK clients. However, this was countered by higher new orders from the US and continental Europe.

Fastest pace

The backlogs-of-work index fell for an eighth successive month and at the fastest pace since June 2013.

Close to 26 per cent of respondents signalled a fall in outstanding business amid muted new-order growth.

Staffing levels rose again in the Irish manufacturing sector during August. Employment has now increased in each of the past 39 months, with the latest solid rise marginally quicker than that seen in July. Panellists mainly linked job-creation to rising new orders.

On the margin side, the rate of cost inflation quickened markedly during August, with higher commodity and food prices blamed for this.