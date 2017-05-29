Loretta Brennan Glucksman to receive the Kennedy-Lemass Medal

The American Chamber of Commerce Ireland will present Loretta Brennan Glucksman with the Kennedy-Lemass Medal for her “outstanding contribution” to Irish-US relations. Ms Brennan will receive the honour at the chamber’s Independence Day lunch on July 4th.

Ms Brennan Glucksman, and her late husband, Lewis Glucksman, a one-time head of Lehman Brothers, worked to support peace in Northern Ireland and to promote Irish-US links through culture and philanthropy, including establishing the Glucksman Ireland House at New York University.

The chamber announced details of the award on Monday, May 29th, the 100th anniversary of the birth of John Fitzgerald Kennedy. Over 700 people will attend the organisation’s July 4th lunch.

The chamber is the main representative body for US investors in the Republic.