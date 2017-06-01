Live Register hits to 9-year low as labour market improves

The number of people signing on the Live Register has fallen again, with an additional 2,200 coming of the register in May.

As a result, the total number of claimants fell to an unadjusted total to 262,702, which corresponds to an annual decrease of 44,120 or 14.4 per cent.

The number of people on the Live Register is now at its lowest number since October 2008, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

The Live Register is not a measure of unemployment as people with part-time work can be entitled to benefits.

The CSO’s monthly unemployment statistics put the State’s headline rate at 6.4 per cent in May.

The Live Register numbers show the number of males signing on fell by 1,500 (1 per cent) in May while females decreased by 700 (0.6 per cent).