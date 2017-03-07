Leading restaurateur and disgraced judge named as tax dafaulters

A leading Dublin-based restaurateur, a former disgraced district court judge, two landlords and a number of medical consultants are among those to have paid over €11 million in tax settlements with Revenue during the final three months of 2016.

David O’Connor, a landlord and company director with an address at 61 North Main Street, Cork, made the biggest settlement recorded during the quarter, paying back €983,149 to Revenue for underdeclaration of income tax and Vat.

Mr O’Connor is a managing director of Suits Distributors, one of Ireland’s largest supplier of quality suits and casual wear for men.

Richard Larkin, another landlord with an address at Main Street, Clarenbridge, Co Galway, also made a settlement with Revenue totalling €832,637.

Also on the list is James Doherty, a farmer with an address at Ballyrobin, Ferrybank, Co Galway, who agreed to pay €839,110 for a penalty relating to the underdeclaration of €1.1 million in capital gains tax.

A disgraced former district court judge Heather Perrin, who was sentenced in 2012 to two-and-a-half years for deception after enducing a client to incorporate her own children as beneficiaries in his will, made a €233.452 settlement for failing to declare income tax.

Restaurateur Barry James Canny, who owns Peploe’s Wine Bistro on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin, made a €38,904 settlement, also for failing to declare tax.

Mr Canny previously criticised former Intel chief executive Craig R Barrett after he complained about having paid $200 for dinner for two at Peploe’s while on a visit to Ireland in 2004.

The restaurateur responded by telling the Sunday Independent that Mr Barrett should instead think about the tax breaks his company had enjoyed here.

More to follow...