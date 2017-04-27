Kenny signals no change in corporation tax following Trump move

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has said the Republic would not be changing its corporate tax rates after the Trump administration proposed one of the biggest reforms of the US tax system in decades.

US president Donald Trump wants to cut the US corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 15 per cent in an effort to “unleash” growth in the economy.

Attending a jobs announcement in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Kenny said: “It is a matter of national competence. We will not be changing our corporate tax rate.

“I’m happy to note that the American administration has not put tariffs on imports into America, therefore on exports from Ireland, and that’s an important situation.”

Mr Kenny said US companies were attracted to Ireland because of “the quality of the talent pool”, and the Irish education system was “nimble and flexible enough to meet the challenge”.