John FitzGerald: Sustainable electricity the key to lower emissions

Ireland should join coalition of countries driving decarbonisation of electricity systems

John FitzGerald

While the EU early on adopted policy measures to reduce emissions in electricity generation, the results have shown these policies to date have been very ineffective. File photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

While the EU early on adopted policy measures to reduce emissions in electricity generation, the results have shown these policies to date have been very ineffective. File photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The European Union’s goal is that, by 2050, its level of emissions of greenhouse gases will no longer impact negatively on the environment. This is an objective that Ireland as an EU member shares.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.