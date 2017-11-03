John FitzGerald: Sustainable electricity the key to lower emissions
Ireland should join coalition of countries driving decarbonisation of electricity systems
While the EU early on adopted policy measures to reduce emissions in electricity generation, the results have shown these policies to date have been very ineffective. File photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
The European Union’s goal is that, by 2050, its level of emissions of greenhouse gases will no longer impact negatively on the environment. This is an objective that Ireland as an EU member shares.