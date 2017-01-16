It’s the county where more than one in four houses lie empty

More than one out of every four houses are unoccupied in Leitrim, new figures released on Monday show, as a high concentration of holiday homes and vacant properties mean that vast tracts of the housing supply in the county now lie empty. And many of these may never be used, the authors of a new report suggest. The figures come against a background of a particularly tight housing market and rising house prices in other parts of the country.

The inland county was a popular location for the development of Section 23 properties, which allowed landlords to shelter their rental income, as well as holiday homes in the run-up to the crash, with clusters of developments around the Shannon in towns like Belturbet such as the Riverrun and Erne River Lodge schemes. Now, according to figures prepared by GeoDirectory in its GeoView Residential Buildings Report, many of them lie empty. Leitrim has the fourth largest concentration of holiday homes across Ireland at 9 per cent, or 1,589 in total, behind Donegal (13%); Kerry (11%) and Wexford (10%). The county also has 3,786 vacant properties. As the report notes, Leitrim “has a substantial oversupply of housing stock, much of which may never be used”.

Other counties with particularly high vacancy rates include Roscommon (18% or 5,658 properties) and Mayo (17% or 11,180 properties).

Unsurprisingly then perhaps, Leitrim saw the third lowest volume of property sales in 2016, with just 332 properties sold at an average price of € 89,458. The lowest volume was in Monaghan, where 256 properties were sold for an average price of € 123,438, the survey shows.

Leitrim also had the lowest number of new builds anywhere in the country in 2016, with work starting on just 19 properties last year, compared with 3,343 in Dublin. The county also had the greatest concentration of housing per 1,000 of the population, at 574, compared with just 363 in Kildare ,while it also has one of the lowest average household sizes in the country (2.49 persons per household).

Coincidentally, Leitrim also had one of the lowest rates of population growth between 2011 and 2016 - it only increased by 0.5 per cent between 2011 and 2016 or by 174 persons.