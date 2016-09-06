ISME announces autumn briefing sessions

ISME, the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association, is set to hold a number of briefing sessions this autumn, with the aim of helping small and medium sized companies grow their business.

Seminars will discuss topics such as paternity leave, spent convictions and other new areas of employment law.

Economist Jim Power will give his view on the prospects for SMEs post-Brexit and the issues which need to be provided for, while experts from UrbanVolt will show businesses how to modernise and save at the same time, by retrofitting their premises is a no brainer for business owners.