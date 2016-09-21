Is Bank of Japan move just more central bank desperation?

For years central banks across the world worried about inflation getting too high. In the last few years they have faced an even more intractable challenge - trying to revive inflation in an post-crisis era of low growth and flat price levels.

On Wednesday morning the Bank of Japan - which unlike most of the others has been fighting deflationary pressures on and off for years - announced a new approach. It said it wants to overshoot its 2 per cent inflation target, as opposed to just getting inflation up to that level. This is designed to change consumers and businesses expectations of the future rate of inflation, and in turn the bank hopes this will spur price rises.

The Bank of Japan also announced a change to the way it would operate in financial markets. In future it will try to put a cap on 10 year bond interest rates, holding them at zero per cent. This means the Bank will step in to the market and buy bonds when rates threaten to go higher. However it will has signalled that it will allow even longer term interest rates to rise, which will be welcomed by banks and investors as a way to get return on their spare cash.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is trying, like all his counterparts across the world, to jump start inflation, in part by surprising investors and the public. However he will face his sceptics. The Bank has not cut interest rates further into negative territory - its key rate is already at minus 0.1 per cent - though it has not ruled out doing so in future. Nor is it increasing the overall amount of money it pumps into the economy via bond purchases each month - so-called quantitative easing.

Instead the central bank has tried less traditional manoeuvres to try to change investor and consumer expectations, and thus their behaviour. But the question must be what is the point of raising your inflation target when currently annual prices are falling slightly, meant the plus 2 per cent target is so far away to be almost meaningless.

The markets are trying to work out what it means, but the underlying theme is one repeated across the developed world. Central Banks have cut interest rates to historic lows and are pumping billions into economies, but in many cases growth and inflation remain on the floor. The fear is that they are running out of bullets, and that governments are unable or unwilling to step in to help via budget policies.

Now all eyes turn to the US Federal Reserve Board, due to announce its interest rate decision on Wednesday evening. At least in the US there has been some economic growth - albeit that it has slowed to an annual rate of just over 1 per cent - with inflation also running just above the 1 per cent mark. It is a reflection of the odd times we live in that there is now such a focus on whether the Fed will raise rates- the current target is between 0.25 and 0.5 per cent - by just another 0.25 per cent. In the past, base rates of 0.5 per cent would have been seen as inconceivably low.

While the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank are battling to get any inflation at all going, the Fed is showing how difficult it is to get back to anything like normal business against the backdrop of post-crisis low growth rates. Earlier this year four Fed interest rate increases were expected in 2016. Now there will be at most one, either today or - more likely, analysts now think - in December. In the old days, when central banks hiked rates when inflation soared and cut them when it slowed, life was a lot more straightforward.