Irish mortgage rates still nearly double euro area average

The average interest rate applying to new Irish mortgage agreements remains nearly double the euro area average.

Central Bank figures show rates attached to new mortgages here, excluding renegotiations, stood at 3.38 per cent in November.

The equivalent euro area rate was 1.72 per cent.

Mortgage interest rates in Ireland used to closely reflect the main ECB lending rate, primarily because of the high proportion of tracker mortgages issued during the boom years.

The more recent divergence reflects the premium Irish banks have attached to variable rate mortgages issued since the start of the financial crisis.

They have so far resisted strong politcal pressure to lower their rates, insisting that lending into to Irish market represented a riskier proposition.

Variable rates can rise or fall depending on wholesale interest rates, which are set by the European Central Bank. Banks are not obliged to pass these changes on to customers.

Fianna Fáil is, however, pushing for legislation that would give the Central Bank powers to cap variable mortgage rates.

The latest Central Bank data show the volume of new mortgage agreements amounted to €548 million in November, bringing new agreements to €4.9 billion over the past 12 months.

New variable rate mortgages, which stood at 3.38 per cent in November, accounted for two-thirds of all new agreements over the past year. The equivalent euro area share of variable rate mortgages is less than one quarter.