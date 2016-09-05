Irish manufacturing output rose by 4% in July

Irish manufacturing output rose by 4 per cent in July despite concerns about the strength of the global economy and the impact of Brexit.

The latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show production on an annual basis rose by 7.4 per cent.

The seasonally adjusted volume of industrial production for manufacturing industries for the three months to July was also 6.5 per cent higher than the preceding period.

The “modern” sector, comprising high-tech and pharma companies, showed a monthly increase in production of 13.9 per cent. On annual basis, production in the modern sector rose 14 per cent.

There was a monthly decrease of 1.3 per cent in the “traditional” sector for July and an annual increase of 8.9 per cent.

The CSO said the figures had been revised to reflect recent changes to Ireland’s national income and expenditure accounts for 2015, which resulted in a substantial increase in gross domestic product (GDP).

These revisions, which are compiled in accordance with international rules, are attributable to the globalisation activities of a small number of companies, it said.