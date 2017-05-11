Irish inflation hits four-year high of 0.9 per cent

Irish inflation has risen to nearly 1 per cent, the highest level in more than four years, on foot of rising transport costs.

The latest consumer price index (CPI) suggests the average basket of goods and services was 0.9 per cent higher in April than 12 months previously.

The last time inflation exceeded this level was in February 2013, when it was 1.1 per cent.

The most notable change in the year was a 7.2 per cent hike in transport costs.

The CSO said transport rose mainly due to an increase in air fares and higher petrol and diesel prices which was partially offset by a reduction in the price of motor cars.

The figures show the price of diesel has risen by 13.8 per cent in the past year while the price of petrol is up 9 per cent.

There also price rise in health (+2.2 per cent), restaurants and hotels (+2 per cent) and miscellaneous goods and Services, which includes health insurance (+1.7 per cent).

Prices in restaurants and hotels increased primarily due to higher prices for alcoholic drinks and food consumed in licensed premises and an increase in the cost of hotel accommodation, the CSO said.

During the same period there were decreases in the average price of furnishings and household equipment (-4.9 per cent), clothing and footwear (-4.3 per cent), and food and non-alcoholic beverages (-2.7 per cent).