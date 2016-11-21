Irish house prices still undervalued - European Commission

Irish house prices were undervalued by close to 15 per cent in 2015, a new report from the European Commission shows. And despite recent price gains, the report suggests that there is still scope for Irish house prices to increase further.

In an analysis of macroeconomic imbalances in EU member states, the report from the Commission found that in Ireland, property prices are still recovering from under-valued levels, and remained undervalued to the order of almost 15 per cent as of end-2015.Ireland is one of seven countries with imbalances, alongside Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the annual rate of residential property price inflation has picked up notably since June, and is now running at the fastest pace nationwide (+7.3%) in fifteen months.

Austin Hughes, economist with KBC Bank, says that while price gains since last December will have narrowed the imbalance, there is still room for price growth.

“If the current pace of price increase is sustained to the end of this year, this would correct about half of the undervaluation estimated in the Commission report. In turn, this would suggest that, in the absence of notably adverse shocks to the Irish economy in 2017, Irish house prices could see further solid gains,” he said.

Among the 19 countries surveyed in the Commisson’s report, significant price increases were noted in Sweden (+35%) and the UK (+18%), as they came on top of a substantial overvaluation gap, “fuelled by rising net credit flows to households”.

“These situations will therefore call for careful monitoring of future developments,” the Commission said.

France, Italy and Portugal were among the countries found to experience “excessive imbalances” according to the Commission.