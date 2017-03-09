Irish firms still ‘largely ignorant of Brexit risks’

Many Irish small and medium-sized businesses are still unaware of the dangers that Brexit poses to them, according to a new report which calls for a nationwide campaign to highlight the risks, and of an “early warning system” to identify and assist threatened sectors.

The report, which comes from the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, also calls for increased funding for agencies such as the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to mitigate against the effects of Brexit, and it urges the Government to seek changes to EU fiscal rules to allow for more capital investment.

“The Brexit process is at a very early stage and there is still little indication of what the outcome will be. However, it is clear that the impact on the Irish economy will be substantial,” said the committee’s chairwoman Mary Butler.

The committee, which recently held five days of hearings to examine the likely economic repercussions for Ireland of Britain’s exit from the European Union, said an education campaign is urgently required to increase awareness around risks for SMEs.

“The committee is particularly concerned about the preparedness of Irish businesses, notably SMEs, to deal with the consequences of Brexit. It is important that there is an understanding that SMEs and indigenous firms will, in all likelihood, face higher risks that foreign direct investment (fdi) firms,” it says.

The study notes that some Irish companies have been looking at shifting part of all of their operations to the UK and urges the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation develop measures to track the number of firms doing this to determine what steps can be taken to reduce this.

The report recommends that the Government should argue the case for designated special status for Northern Ireland within the EU, thereby ensuring it maintains access to the single market and safeguards the peace process.

It also warns against approaching any negotiations in a way that might lead to “unnecessary disputes” between the UK and other member states, and calls for increased investment in infrastructure in areas such as broadband and transport.

The committee calls for addition investment to be made in housing and office space as well, to allow the country to exploit any opportunities arising from companies wishing to locate to Ireland from abroad.