Irish economy outpaces euro zone peers with 5.2% growth in 2016

Ireland’s economy grew by 5.2 per cent last year, outstripping all other euro zone countries and most official forecasts.

While the rate of growth is a fraction of the 26 per cent recorded for 2015 that was largely seen as an aberration.

The latest quarterly national accounts from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) suggest output increased in all sectors of the economy.

The figures show gross domestic product (GDP) accelerated by 5.2 per cent in 2016 while gross national product (GNP), which strips out multinational profit flows, rose by 9 per cent.

On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced by 2.4 per cent in the final quarter of 2016, down from the 4 per cent recorded for the three months to September.

Investment by firms operating here jumped by 45.5 per cent last year.

The headline figure was again driven by the purchase of intellectual property assets by multinationals. This was linked to once-off tax planning by firms amid a global clampdown on corporate tax avoidance.

Personal consumption, which accounts for almost half of domestic demand and is a good measure of overall economic activity, rose by 3 per cent.

A breakdown of the various sectors shows industrial output increased by 2.4 per cent in volume terms.

Within the industry sector, building and construction grew by 11.4 per cent reflecting the recovery in property.

The distribution, transport, software and communications sector grew by 7.8 per cent while other services grew by 6 per cent.