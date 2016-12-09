Irish economy grows by 4 per cent in third quarter

Ireland’s economic growth rate bounced back in the third quarter after a weak start to 2016, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). However the figures are again affected by financial flows related to multinationals, with a significantly slower rate of growth in the domestic economy than shown in the headline figures.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 4 per cent versus the second quarter, while gross national product (GNP), which strips out the effect of multinational profit repatriations, increased by 3.2 per cent.

On an annual basis, GDP was 6.9 per cent higher compared to the same quarter in 2015. Factor income outflows were 5.6 per cent lower year on year, resulting in an overall annual increase in GNP of 10.2 per cent.

However the figures were again influenced by financial flows related to the big multinationals in Ireland, involving the treatment of their intellectual property and profit repatriations. This led to a large fall in the measures level of investment and also to a big drop in imports.

The CSO said that elsewhere investment increased, with a 3 per cent rise in spend on machinery, led by aircraft, and a 4.6 per cent jump in construction.

The three largest sectors of the economy experienced growth during the third quarter with industry rising by 3.8 per cent in volume terms. Distribution, transport, software and communications increased by 5.3 per cent, while ‘other services’ grew by 1.5 per cent.

Personal consumption rose by 0.7 per cent in the quarter, and was running 2.1 per cent ahead on an annual basis.

Service exports increased by €3.5 billion to €34.7 billion in the third quarter, driven by exports of computer services and business services, the CSO said.

Overall total domestic demand fell 1.8 per cent versus the second quarter. Personal consumption, which accounts for about 53 per cent of domestic demand, rose by 0.7 per cent, while Government consumption was up 0.8 per cent.

Capital investment fell by 7.2 on an annual basis.

Separately, the CSO said the current account balance of payments a measure of Ireland’s financial flows with the rest of the world, is now at an all time high of 14.7 per cent at €10.1 billion. This compares to a surplus of €6.9 billion for the same quarter a year earlier.