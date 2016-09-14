Irish economy grew by 0.6% in the second quarter

Ireland’s economy grew by 0.6 per cent in the second quarter of 2016, rebounding from a 2.1 per cent contraction in the first three months of the year.

Compared with the same period 12 months ago, gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.1 per cent, while gross national product (GNP), which strips out the effect of multinational companies, advanced by 4.6 per cent

The latest quarterly national accounts, published this morning by the Central Statistics Office, put the economy back on a more normal growth trajectory following recent revisions that suggested the economy grew by 26 per cent last year.

Confidence in the Irish statistics had been undermined by those revisions.

The focus on Ireland has also been reinforced by the controversy over Apple’s tax arrangements here.

The company’s transfer of IP assets to Ireland is most likely the main driving force behind the revision in GDP for 2015.

While the latest CSO data reflects the continued strength of the economy, the figures still exhibited a high degree of volatility, reflecting last year’s “level shift” in growth.

Personal consumption, the largest component of domestic demand, fell by 0.5 per cent in the second quarter while investment jumped by 38.9 per cent, reflecting increased imports of intellectual property products.

As a result, overall domestic demand rose by 9.1 per cent but net exports, a traditional driver of Irish economic growth, contracted by 31.4 per cent.

Government expenditure increased by 5.2 per cent during the quarter.

Industrial activity including construction rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year, while distribution, transport, software and communications activity rose 7.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Balance of Payments current account - a measure of Ireland’s financial flows with the rest of the world - recorded a surplus of €4.6 billion, a decrease on the €7.5 billion recorded this time last year, again reflecting increased imports of IP products.