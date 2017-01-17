Irish business concerned over ‘aggressive’ Brexit stance

Irish business organisations have expressed concerns over Britain’s increasingly hardline stance on its exit from the European Union.

Speaking after British prime minister Theresa May confirmed in a speech that the UK will leave the single market, Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy said Britain’s approach to negotiations risked damaging its relationship with Ireland.

Mr McCoy said any move by the UK to unilaterally forge new global trade deals was at odds with membership of the current EU customs union and was a “combative starting point to talks.”

He also said a UK departure from the customs union as it currently stands “could seriously disrupt trade between Northern Ireland and the Republic, and deeply damage UK Irish economic relations.”

“The possibility of the UK leaving both the single market and the customs union raises fundamental questions about Ireland’s future trading relations with the UK. A return to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules would be a significant economic shock to the economy and would hit Irish exporters hard. It would also set the UK and Ireland on very different economic trajectories,” Mr McCoy said.

He said in the interest of maintaining good business relations, it was vital that the UK Government sets out in more detail how the serious challenges presented by a hard Brexit might be addressed, including the impact on cross border trade on the island of Ireland.

“This is an aggressive move by the UK, showing little regard for our trading relationship and for relations with other EU member states. Theresa May has signalled a change to the UK business model, away from a collective European rules-based approach, towards a more nationalistic, isolated stance. This is likely to lead to a protracted and unwelcome period of uncertainty and instability for business,” Mr McCoy said.

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce said while some of the content of what Ms May said raised concern, it also provided more clarity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is clear from this statement that the UK Government’s concerns regarding immigration outweigh their need to retain membership of the EU single market and customs union. This will be alarming for businesses operating in both the UK and Ireland, many of whom rely on the bilateral trade between our two countries for the over 400,000 jobs they sustain,” said director general John McGrane.