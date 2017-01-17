Ireland’s trade surplus drops 20% as cost of imports rise

The value of Irish imports jumped by 18 per cent to €6.15 billion in November amid worries the current weakness in sterling could be inflating the cost of British-manufactured goods.

The latest trade figures from the Central Statistics Office also reveal the value of exports fell by 1 per cent to €10.2 billion in November.

This led to a decrease of €995 million or 20 per cent in the State’s seasonally adjusted trade surplus, which was put at €4 billion.

However, the underlying trend remains largely unaffected by Brexit with the value of goods exports for the year to November up 5 per cent at €108 billion and the value of imports up 1 per cent at €64 billion.

The figures show exports of medical and pharmaceutical goods increased €739 million or 28 per cent to €3.4 billion in November compared with the same month last year, while exports of Electrical machinery, apparatus and appliances increased €424 million or 152 per cent to €703 million.

The EU accounted for €5.4 billion or 50 per cent of total goods exports in November, of which €1.6 billion went to Britain and €1.3 billion to Belgium.

Antwerp is one of the largest global drug redistribution hubs and receives most of the State’s pharma exports which are not destined for the US.

The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for €2.9bmillion (26 per cent) of total exports during the month.

On a monthly basis, imports of road vehicles decreased by €65 million or 15 per cent to €367 million in November while imports of medical and pharmaceutical products increased by €428 million or 82 per cent to €952 million