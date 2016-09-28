Ireland rises to 23rd place in competitiveness rankings

Ireland has been ranked 23rd out of 138 counties in an index of global competitiveness by the World Economic Forum.

This is a rise of one place compared to 2015 and it marks the third year in succession in which Ireland has increased its ranking, having slipped to 28th place in 2013.

The country is ranked the 8th most competitive economy in the euro zone, and the 11th most competitive in the EU28.

“Ireland’s performance in these rankings is improving but is still being negatively affected by macroeconomic legacy issues and threats to present and future competitiveness are evident in relation to infrastructure and access to finance,” the National Competitiveness Council (NCC) said.

The most notable change in Ireland’s ranking was in relation to its macroeconomic performance, with the country rising from 87th to 43rd place in the index.

Ireland performs well in relation to goods market efficiency (ranked 5th), labour market efficiency (12th), technological readiness (12th), institutions (12th), health and primary education (13th), and higher education and training (13th). Weaknesses, however, are evident in relation to infrastructure (29th), the macroeconomic environment (43rd), market size (54th), and financial market development (67th).

Switzerland topped the list for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Singapore, the US, Germany and the Netherlands. The UK moved up three places to 7th, however, the data was taken before the Brexit vote.

Overall, six European countries were placed in the top 10 but the report show there remains no end in sight for the continent’s persisting north-south divide with Spain in 32nd place, Italy in 44th and Greece falling five places to 86th.

According to the latest report, there is a continued decline in openness of economies that is threatening growth and prosperity. The study’s authors said monetary stimulus measures such as quantitative easing were not doing enough to sustain growth and must be accompanies by competitiveness reforms.

“Declining openness in the global economy is harming competitiveness and making it harder for leaders to drive sustainable, inclusive growth,” said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman, World Economic Forum.