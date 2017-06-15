Ireland now second most expensive country in EU for goods and services

Ireland is now the second most expensive country in Europe for consumer goods and services, according to Eurostat, with prices across a broad cross-section of products estimated to be 125 per cent of the EU average.

With the exception of consumer electronics, Ireland was above the EU average for all the price categories surveyed.

The State ranked as the most expensive for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, with average prices here put at 175 per cent of the EU average.

It was also the third highest priced country for “personal transport equipment”, which includes cars, motor-bikes and bicycles, with prices 111 per cent of the EU average.

The survey, which is based on data relating to 2016, found Ireland was the fourth highest for restaurants and hotels; and the fifth highest for food and non-alcoholic drinks, both of which were 120 per cent of the EU average.

The figures also revealed that Irelandwas now above average when it came to the price of clothing, which marks a shift from the previous year when prices here were slightly below the EU average.

The only area where Ireland did not exceed the EU average was in the category of consumer electronics, where prices here were the same as the EU average.

The findings come on the back of a string of indicators pointing to a loss of competitiveness here on foot of a strong employment growth and a pick-up in wage demands.

Overall, the EU, including Ireland, remains a lot cheaper than some non-EU European countries, with Switzerland, Iceland and Norway outstripping EU prices by a significant margin.

Despite the single market, price levels within the EU varied by almost one to three between the cheapest and the most expensive member states.

Denmark was the most expensive of all highest at 139 per cent of the EU average, while Bulgaria (48 per cent ) and Romania (52 per cent) the cheapest.