Ireland has 'more to fear from EU' than Trump on tax reform

The introduction across Europe of a common corporate tax base, known as a CCCTB, poses a greater threat to the Irish economy than any possible reform measures that US president elect Donald Trump may bring forward, a leading academic has said.

Appearing before the joint committee on finance, public expenditure and reform on Tuesday to discuss new European Union proposals for a common base, UCC academic Seamus Coffey said that as 80 per cent of Ireland’s corporation tax is paid by multinationals it was clear that this tax base would be under threat under a common tax base.

Mr Coffey, who in October was appointed to review the State’s tax code after the recent EU Apple ruling, said Ireland’s tax base for domestic companies could also be affected if firms sought to avail of a narrower base and/or lower rates.

He said given the large amount of tax that comes from exporters it was not “unduly pessimistic that Ireland could lose up to 50 per cent of our current corporation tax base if the CCCTB is to be introduced.”

Mr Coffey said there would also likely be further knock-on consequences as companies reacted to the introduction of such a system US companies in Ireland currently pay around €3 billion in corporation tax per annum. However, Mr Coffey noted that the overall contribution from multinationals was about €15 billion a year once salary costs, fixed capital investment and purchases of goods and services from Irish suppliers were taken into account.

“There is no doubt that the system of taxing transnational companies has not kept pace with the modern economy and is in need of reform. However, it is hard to imagine any reform - even unilateral US tax reform - posing a greater threat to the huge gains from Ireland’s most successful economic policy than the CCCTB,” Mr Coffey said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposals

Although proposals for a common tax base have been floated for the last decade and a half, plans to standardise the way taxable profits are calculated have intensified recently.

A CCCTB would allow companies to submit one centralised tax return across all EU countries in which they operate. Their taxable profits would then be split between the Member States they operate in, with countries retaining the right to set their own rate of tax. Ireland is against the proposals amid concerns it could make it more difficult for multinationals to take advantage of Ireland’s low 12.5 per cent corporation tax rate.

A study by the ESRI published earlier this month predicted that the introduction of a CCCTB could wipe 1.5 per cent off Irish economic output. It forecast the flow of foreign investment into the State would decline by about 5 per cent, while Irish corporation tax revenues would fall by about 5.5 per cent.

Mr Coffey told TDs and senators that the introduction of a CCCTB “will not eliminate, and likely not even reduce, tax planning by companies.”

Also appearing before the joint committee was Cora O’Brien, policy director at the Irish Taxation Institute, who said there were a number of troubling aspects to the EU’s latest proposals, including loss of control over policy matters.

“Countries need the flexibility to adapt their tax policy if problems arise or individual circumstances change. One of Ireland’s strengths is that we can adapt quickly to change when the need arises; this has served us well and is not something to surrender lightly,” said Ms O’Brien.

“These proposals do not make sense from an economic, job creation or competitive perspective. We cannot see the logic of their design for a small open economy like Ireland, or indeed other small countries,” she added.