Ireland fails to justify selective treatment of Apple, Commission says

The Irish Government has failed to put forward any justification for why Apple recieved “selective treatment” when it came to paying tax in Ireland, the European Commission has said.

Publishing its full decision on the controversial finding that Ireland offered computer giant Apple up to €13 billion in illegal state aid rulings, the commission states that two tax rulings issued by Ireland to Apple substantially and artificially lowered the tax paid by Apple in Ireland since 1991.

It found that two Apple subsidiaries - Apple Sales International and Apple Operations International - were used in a way that “did not correspond to economic reality.”

This amounted to the “selective tax treatment” of Apple in Ireland, the Commission found, because it gave Apple a significant advantage over other businesses subject to the same national taxation rules.

On the crucial issue of selectivity, the Commission states that it was “unable to identify any consistent set of rules that generally apply on the basis of objective criteria to all non-resident companies operating through a branch in Ireland,” based on its examination of the tax rulings submitted by Ireland to the commission.

While the names of specific companies are omitted from the full version of the document published this morning due to confidentially concerns, the Commission sets out in detail the tax arrangements of a number of multinationals operating in Ireland. Up to a dozen tax rulings offered by Ireland to multinationals other than Apple from 1998 are outlined.

It states that Ireland “has not put forward any justification at all for the selective treatment” of Apple.

Responding to claims by Ireland that the Commission relies on non-binding OECD recommendations on arms length principle that date from 2010, the Commission says that it considers the OECD framework “to provide useful guidance to tax administrations and multinational enterprises on how to ensure that transfer pricing and profit allocation arrangements produce outcomes in line with market conditions.”

It continues: “Therefore, to the extent a profit allocation method departs from the guidance provided by that framework, this provides an additional indication that that method does not result in a reliable approximation of a market-based outcome in line with the arm’s length principle

The initial ruling against Ireland was published on August 30th, after more than three years of inquiries.

On the issue of selective advantage granted to Apple, the ruling notes that Apple has argued that transactions between related companies are not comparable to transactions between unrelated companies. But the Commission disputes this reading.

The Commission also takes issue with Ireland’s claim that resident and non-resident companies must be taxed on the same basis as regards what sources of income fall to be taxed.

Business group Ibec and Oxfam are among a number of interested parties who made submissions to the commission. In particular, Ibec noted the impact of the decision on the business environment, the full decision states.