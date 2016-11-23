Investment boost could create 100 jobs in NI

A £5.6 million investment boost for the north west by 10 companies could create 100 new jobs in Derry and Tyrone according to the Northern Ireland Economy Minister.

Simon Hamilton said the investment commitments by indigenous firms and two investors could help to deliver more than £2.5 million in additional salaries to the local economy.

Speaking at Invest NI’s Timber Quay offices in Derry on Wednesday Mr Hamilton said every business has a role to play in growing Northern Ireland’s private sector.

One of the local companies that is expanding is Mechanical Installations & Maintenance based in Carrakeel Industrial Park.

It intends to 16 jobs as part of a £753,286 investment to support its planned growth in sales while FAST Technologies in Skeoge Industrial Estate also plans to create 17 jobs as part of a £1.1 million investment.

Two British based software businesses, Launch Pad and Peoplesafe, are also establishing offices in Derry and have announced their intention to create a total of 16 new jobs over the next 12 months.