Intense talks continue to save EU-Canada trade deal

Intense negotiations were under way on Wednesday evening to salvage the troubled EU-Canada trade deal amid hopes that a scheduled summit between the two blocs could go ahead on Thursday.

Belgium’s prime minister Charles Michel held a second day of talks in his residence in Brussels on Wednesday with the leaders of the country’s regional parliaments in a bid to get agreement on the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) between Canada and the EU.

By mid-afternoon, Rudy Demotte, the head of the Brussels-Wallonia federation, which represents the French community in the Brussels region, raised doubts that a deal could be done. But earlier in the day European Council president Donald Tusk refused to close the door on an agreement despite giving the Belgian negotiators a deadline of Monday evening to reach an accord.

“At the end of the day only the Belgians can decide on Belgium’s position. I am impressed by the determination and engagement they have shown during the last hours,” he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the European Commission, also expressed optimism that an agreement would be reached, allowing the long-planned summit to go ahead.

With the EU’s reputation as a credible trade partner on the line, there was hope across member states that a compromise would be reached, although Wallonian officials pointed out that all 27 states, most likely through their permanent representatives in Brussels, would have to endorse any compromise for Belgium.

Main concerns

Ten days after the Wallonian parliament blocked the deal, the region’s main concerns continue to focus on a controversial investor court which would allow corporates to sue governments, and fears about the impact of Ceta on the region’s agricultural, particularly dairy, industry.

Ireland, along with the 26 other member states, have backed the provisional application of the deal which imposes a quota on agricultural products that are imported into the EU. It is understood that farm organisations such as the IFA were engaged in the negotiations in the early stages of the talks which first commenced in 2009 and are happy with the export opportunities promised by the deal.

According to the European Commission, the trade deal between the EU and Canada would remove 98 per cent of tariffs and also open up the services market between the two blocs, allowing EU firms to compete for Canadian contracts and standardising professional qualifications between the two regions.

However anti-trade campaigners believe the agreement will have a negative effect on environmental and consumer standards.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly called on Belgium to back the deal, noting that Ceta would not force the EU to change its existing regulatory framework for GMOs or the ban on chlorinated chicken within the EU.

Irish farmers

However, other Irish MEPs, including Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy , applauded the Walloon parliament. “Ceta, like TTIP, is bad deal which would have serious negative implications for Irish farmers, workers and consumers,” he said, referring to the EU-US trade deal known as the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.

Independent MEP Nessa Childers questioned the need for a special investor court to be included in the scheme, saying that the concept had been invented to safeguard western investors from expropriation when they set up operations overseas in countries with poor governance records.

“Such schemes mushroomed beyond their original purpose and have fed a private arbitration industry...Governments ended up sued by big business over matters ranging from cigarette packaging through the discontinuation of nuclear power plants, to the removal of neurotoxins from petrol.”

The controversy over Ceta has divided Belgium, with the Flemish parliament and federal government backing the deal, with the socialist-led representatives of the French-speaking community opposed.