Inside Business Podcast: Pensions key issue in public sector pay report

The path has been paved for the government and public sector unions to enter into talks on a new pay deal for the country’s 300,000 State employees, following the publication of the report of the Public Sector Pay Commission yesterday.

On the latest Inside Business podcast, industry correspondent Martin Wall joins director of research at Savills Ireland, John McCartney, to discuss what will be the flash-points when that time comes.

Listen to Inside Business

Also in this episode, the Government has backed off plans to force owners of PCs, laptops and tablets to pay the TV licence fee. Laura Slattery has the background on this and on Virgin Media Ireland’s insistence that it will not pay for access to RTÉ channels.

In the second half of the show, as the FAI continues its investigation into the betting scandal engulfing League of Ireland side Athlone Town, Irish Times football correspondent Emmet Malone has the latest in this extraordinary story.