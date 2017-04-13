Increased fuel costs and airfares push consumer prices higher

Consumer prices rose by 0.7 per cent in the year to the end of March, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The most notable changes during the period were rises in transport, restaurants and hotels, health costs, and miscellaneous goods and services.

Transport costs were 5.3 per cent higher versus the same month in 2016 due to higher petrol and diesel prices and an increase in airfares. Restaurant and hotel costs increased 2.2 per cent on the back of a rise in food and drink costs.

During the same period, there was a 4.5 per cent decline in the cost of furnishings and household equipment costs, and a 3.8 per cent rise in clothing and footwear prices.

Consumer prices were up 0.6 per cent versus February 2016 with the biggest increases recorded in transport and clothing and footwear. There were notable monthly decreases in costs of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, housing and utility costs.

Commenting on the latest data, Merrion Capital’s chief executive Alan McQuaid said the figures show overall inflationary pressures are still well contained despite the rise in the annual rate.

“Based on the figures for the first three months of the year, it now looks like the average for 2017 will be somewhere between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent. Although higher energy costs will play a part, the services sector will be the main source of upward pressure.