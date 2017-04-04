Income tax take undershoots Government target by €282m

A significant fall-off in tax revenue in March has left the Government’s finances behind target for the year.

The latest exchequer returns show Revenue collected €11.5 billion for the first three months of the year.

However, this was 2.4 per cent or €282 million below profile because of below-par performances in income tax and corporation tax.

Income tax, the Government’s main tax head, undershot the department’s target by nearly 4 per cent or €180 million, coming in at €4.1 billion for the period.

The weaker trend runs counter to the healthy employment growth evidenced in other indicators.

Corporation tax

Corporation tax also underperformed the department’s target, coming in 25 per cent below expectations at €520 million. On a monthly basis, company tax was nearly 40 per cent or €163 million below target.

The returns, however, showed €4.56 billion was collected in VAT, which was 3.4 per cent or €151 million above profile.

The sales tax is reflective of a pick-up in conditions across the retail sector, which has been slower to recover from the crash than other sectors.

Excise duty was 6.6 per cent below target at €1.27 billion, which was again linked to the front-loading of receipts on tobacco products ahead of plain-packaging rules.

The figures pointed to an exchequer deficit of €903 million compared with a deficit of €1.17 billion for the same period last year.

The department said the €66 million improvement was primarily down to an improved tax take, which is partially offset by increased expenditure.

Spending

On the spending side, total net voted expenditure was just over €10.7 billion, which was up nearly 5.7 per cent or €583 million on last year.

The figures show spending on health and social protection were €3.5 billion and €2.68 billion respectively.

Both departments were, however, inside their targeted budgets for the year to date.